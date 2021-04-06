Is Align Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALGN) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Align Technology's (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock increased significantly by 6.2% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Align Technology's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Align Technology is:

55% = US$1.8b ÷ US$3.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.55 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Align Technology's Earnings Growth And 55% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Align Technology has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, Align Technology's exceptional 54% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Align Technology's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 15% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:ALGN Past Earnings Growth April 6th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Align Technology fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Align Technology Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Align Technology's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

