Is Align Technology (ALGN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Align Technology (ALGN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Align Technology is one of 978 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ALGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALGN's full-year earnings has moved 11.24% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ALGN has returned 1.80% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.09% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Align Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, ALGN belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.30% so far this year, so ALGN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ALGN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

