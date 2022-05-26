Is Alibaba Stock a Buy After Earnings?

In this video, I will be going over Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) Q4 and full-year 2022 earnings.

The company reached 1.3 billion annual active customers across the world.

Alibaba reported revenue of $32.19 billion and earnings per share of $1.25, both beating expectations.

The company generated more than $15 billion in free cash flow for the full year 2022 despite all of its challenges. Imagine what it could do in a "normal" environment.

The company did not provide forward guidance because of the current market uncertainties.

