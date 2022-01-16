Is Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Alibaba Group Holding's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Alibaba Group Holding had debt of CN¥151.8b, up from CN¥121.8b in one year. But it also has CN¥459.2b in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥307.5b net cash.

NYSE:BABA Debt to Equity History January 16th 2022

How Strong Is Alibaba Group Holding's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Alibaba Group Holding had liabilities of CN¥387.9b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥239.9b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥459.2b in cash and CN¥56.9b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥111.6b.

Of course, Alibaba Group Holding has a titanic market capitalization of CN¥2.27t, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Alibaba Group Holding also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Fortunately, Alibaba Group Holding grew its EBIT by 8.7% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Alibaba Group Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Alibaba Group Holding may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Alibaba Group Holding actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Alibaba Group Holding has CN¥307.5b in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CN¥154b, being 161% of its EBIT. So is Alibaba Group Holding's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Alibaba Group Holding is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

