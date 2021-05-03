Is Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alibaba Group Holding is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BABA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BABA's full-year earnings has moved -9.14% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BABA has gained about 0.62% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 1.68%. This shows that Alibaba Group Holding is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BABA belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #237 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.15% so far this year, so BABA is performing better in this area.

BABA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks Investment Research

