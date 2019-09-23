Is Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Alibaba Group Holding is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BABA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BABA's full-year earnings has moved 14.04% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BABA has moved about 33.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 21.07% on average. As we can see, Alibaba Group Holding is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BABA belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.51% so far this year, so BABA is performing better in this area.

BABA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

