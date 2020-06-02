Is Alexco Resource (AXU) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Alexco Resource (AXU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alexco Resource is one of 239 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AXU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXU's full-year earnings has moved 33.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AXU has returned 6.90% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 9.43%. This means that Alexco Resource is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, AXU is a member of the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.50% so far this year, meaning that AXU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track AXU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

