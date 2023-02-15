Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is one of 870 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARE's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ARE has returned about 13.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 8.1% on average. This means that Alexandria Real Estate Equities is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (BKGFY). The stock has returned 14.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 10.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alexandria Real Estate Equities is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 100 individual companies and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.8% so far this year, so ARE is performing better in this area.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Real Estate - Development industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #157. The industry has moved +14.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

