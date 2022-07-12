Is Alexandria (ARE) Stock an Apt Choice for Your Portfolio Now?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.’s ARE high-quality, niche assets — life science, technology and agtech properties — in strategic markets have enabled it to enjoy high demand and occupancy. Further, with an impressive investment-grade balance sheet, the company has ample financial flexibility to sail through any uncertainties and bank on growth scopes.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alexandria’s second-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share is currently pegged at $2.06. This suggests a 6.7% increase year over year.



Moreover, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have rallied 5% over the past month compared with the industry's increase of 4.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given its impressive operating fundamentals, there is room for further share-price appreciation.

Factors That Make Alexandria a Solid Pick

High-Quality Assets in Desirable Markets Driving Occupancy: ARE focuses on Class A properties concentrated in key markets, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, CA; Seattle, WA; Maryland and Research Triangle. These locations are characterized by high barriers to entry and a limited supply of available spaces. This is spurring significant demand for its premium spaces and boosting the occupancy level. The occupancy of operating properties in North America remained high at 94.7%. Excluding the vacancy at recently acquired properties, the occupancy was 98.6% as of Mar 31, 2022. Such a high level of occupancy is anticipated to continue in the upcoming quarters as well and support rent growth.



High-Quality Tenants Contribute to Steady Revenues: In the first quarter of 2022, investment-grade or publicly traded large-cap tenants accounted for 50% of the annual rental revenues in effect. The weighted-average remaining lease term of all the tenants is 7.3 years and for the company’s top 20 tenants it is 10.5 years. Productive and efficient tenants ensure steady rental revenues for the company.



Continued strong internal growth: Reflecting robust demand for its high-quality office/laboratory space, Alexandria’s total leasing activity aggregated to 2.5 million rentable square feet (RSF) of space during the March-end quarter. The lease renewals and re-leasing of space amounted to 0.8 million RSF. The leasing of development and redevelopment space was 1.4 million RSF. It registered rental rate growth of 32.2% during the reported quarter. On a cash basis, the rental rate increased 16.5%. On a year-over-year basis, same-property NOI was up 7.6%, climbing 7.3% on a cash basis. Given the healthy environment and demand for its properties, this favorable trend is likely to continue.



Solid Expansion Efforts: In addition, the acquisition, development and redevelopment of the new Class A properties in AAA locations will likely boost the company’s operating performance over the long term. During the first quarter, the company completed acquisitions in its key life-science cluster submarkets totaling 7.3 million SF, comprising 6.9 million RSF of future development and redevelopment opportunities and 451,760 million RSF of operating space, for a total price of $1.8 billion.



During the reported quarter, the company placed into service development and redevelopment projects totaling 566,665 RSF across multiple submarkets. As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had 5.4 million RSF of the Class A properties undergoing construction. Moreover, the company had 10.4 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 16.5 million SF of future development projects.



Adequate financial flexibility: Alexandria has adequate financial flexibility to cushion and enhance its market position. The company had $5.7 billion of liquidity as of the end of the first quarter of 2022. The net debt and preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA was 5.5X and the fixed-charge coverage ratio was 5.1X for first-quarter 2022 annualized. Its weighted-average remaining term of debt as of Mar 31, 2022, is 13.8 years.



Sustainable dividends: The company follows the strategy of sharing growth in cash flows from operating activities with stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment. In May 2022, announced a 2.6% sequential hike in its second-quarter 2022 cash dividend payment. The company will now pay out a dividend of $1.18 per share, up from $1.15 paid in the first quarter. The increased dividend will be paid out on Jul 15, 2022, to shareholders on record as of Jun 30, 2022.



In December 2021, the company announced a 2.7% sequential hike in the fourth-quarter 2021 cash dividend to $1.15 per share. Solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticements for REIT shareholders and given the company’s solid operating platform, a decent financial position and lower payout ratio compared with that of the industry, this dividend rate is likely to be sustainable.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other key picks from the REIT sector include Prologis PLD and Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR.



Prologis carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. Prologis’ long-term growth rate is projected at 9.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2022 FFO per share has been revised marginally upward in the past month.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Extra Space Storage’s 2022 FFO per share has moved marginally upward in the past month to $8.26. Extra Space Storage’s long-term growth rate is projected at 7.7%. EXR presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.