Is Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.'s (NYSE:ALEX) Recent Performancer Underpinned By Weak Financials?

With its stock down 8.0% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX). To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Alexander & Baldwin's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alexander & Baldwin is:

2.6% = US$29m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Alexander & Baldwin's Earnings Growth And 2.6% ROE

As you can see, Alexander & Baldwin's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 29% seen by Alexander & Baldwin over the last five years is not surprising. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Alexander & Baldwin's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:ALEX Past Earnings Growth October 4th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is ALEX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Alexander & Baldwin Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Alexander & Baldwin has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 50%, implying that it retains only 50% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Accordingly, this likely explains why its earnings have been shrinking.

Additionally, Alexander & Baldwin has paid dividends over a period of nine years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Alexander & Baldwin. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

