Is Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (ALEX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is one of 874 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALEX's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ALEX has gained about 0.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 0.7% on average. This means that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Banco Bilbao (BBVA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.8%.

For Banco Bilbao, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 101 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.2% so far this year, meaning that ALEX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Banco Bilbao falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 68 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.7%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and Banco Bilbao. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.