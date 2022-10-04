Is Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Aldeyra Therapeutics's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Aldeyra Therapeutics had US$15.7m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$196.7m in cash, so it actually has US$181.0m net cash. NasdaqCM:ALDX Debt to Equity History October 4th 2022

How Healthy Is Aldeyra Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics had liabilities of US$16.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$10.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$196.7m as well as receivables valued at US$65.0m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$234.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Aldeyra Therapeutics has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Aldeyra Therapeutics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Aldeyra Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Given its lack of meaningful operating revenue, Aldeyra Therapeutics shareholders no doubt hope it can fund itself until it has a profitable product.

So How Risky Is Aldeyra Therapeutics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Aldeyra Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$53m and booked a US$66m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$181.0m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Aldeyra Therapeutics (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

