Is Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1048 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALDX's full-year earnings has moved 66.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALDX has returned 5.4% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 3.8%. This means that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 61.7%.

In Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 185 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.5% so far this year, so ALDX is performing better in this area.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. however, belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #56. The industry has moved +10.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

