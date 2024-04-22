Is Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1051 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALDX's full-year earnings has moved 87% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ALDX has returned 10% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Inspire Medical Systems (INSP). The stock is up 12.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Inspire Medical Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 54.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 187 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.7% this year, meaning that ALDX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Inspire Medical Systems belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #148. The industry has moved -10.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.