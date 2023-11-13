Is Alcon (ALC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Alcon (ALC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alcon is one of 1087 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alcon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALC's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ALC has moved about 6.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 9.9%. This shows that Alcon is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN). The stock has returned 66.3% year-to-date.

In Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alcon belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 94 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12.9% so far this year, so ALC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 192-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved -13.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Alcon and Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.