Is Alcon (ALC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Alcon (ALC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alcon is one of 1109 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alcon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALC's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ALC has gained about 14.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -8.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Alcon is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Molina (MOH). The stock is up 1.3% year-to-date.

For Molina, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alcon is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 95 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.1% so far this year, so ALC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Molina belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved -4.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Alcon and Molina. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

