Is Alcoa (AA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Alcoa (AA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alcoa is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AA's full-year earnings has moved 42.86% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AA has returned 57.70% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 13.99%. As we can see, Alcoa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, AA is a member of the Metal Products - Distribution industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 35.71% so far this year, so AA is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to AA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

