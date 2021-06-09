Is Alcoa (AA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alcoa (AA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alcoa is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AA's full-year earnings has moved 103.41% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AA has moved about 67.55% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 16.42%. This means that Alcoa is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, AA belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 46.33% so far this year, so AA is performing better in this area.

AA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

