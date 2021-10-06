Is Alcoa (AA) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Alcoa (AA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Alcoa is one of 225 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AA's full-year earnings has moved 29.20% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AA has gained about 112.80% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 7.85%. This means that Alcoa is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, AA belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 42.15% so far this year, so AA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to AA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

