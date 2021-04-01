Is Alcoa (AA) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alcoa (AA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Alcoa is one of 218 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AA's full-year earnings has moved 218.28% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AA has returned 40.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 32.48% on average. This means that Alcoa is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AA belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.92% so far this year, meaning that AA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to AA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alcoa Corp. (AA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.