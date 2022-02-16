Is Alcoa (AA) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alcoa (AA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alcoa is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alcoa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AA's full-year earnings has moved 20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AA has gained about 24.3% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 7%. As we can see, Alcoa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Reliance Steel (RS). The stock is up 2.8% year-to-date.

For Reliance Steel, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alcoa belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, meaning that AA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Reliance Steel is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alcoa and Reliance Steel as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.