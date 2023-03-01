Is Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Albireo Pharma (ALBO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Albireo Pharma is one of 1172 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Albireo Pharma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALBO's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ALBO has gained about 106.2% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5%. This shows that Albireo Pharma is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 45.1%.

For Lantheus Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Albireo Pharma belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 556 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5% so far this year, meaning that ALBO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Lantheus Holdings falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 102 stocks and is ranked #108. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.2%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Albireo Pharma and Lantheus Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.