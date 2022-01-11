Is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACI's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ACI has gained about 5.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 0.1% on average. This means that Albertsons Companies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Edgewell Personal Care (EPC). The stock is up 5.8% year-to-date.

For Edgewell Personal Care, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Albertsons Companies, Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #231 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Edgewell Personal Care is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Albertsons Companies, Inc. and Edgewell Personal Care. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.