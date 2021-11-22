Is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACI's full-year earnings has moved 13.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ACI has returned about 92.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2.6%. This shows that Albertsons Companies, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Coty (COTY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 47.4%.

For Coty, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Albertsons Companies, Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1% so far this year, meaning that ACI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Coty belongs to the Cosmetics industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +1% year to date.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. and Coty could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.