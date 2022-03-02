Is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of 195 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACI's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ACI has moved about 4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Albertsons Companies, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Tyson Foods (TSN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.7%.

For Tyson Foods, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Albertsons Companies, Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #239 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.9% this year, meaning that ACI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tyson Foods belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved +0.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Albertsons Companies, Inc. and Tyson Foods as they could maintain their solid performance.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.