Is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI). ACI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.23 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.74. Over the last 12 months, ACI's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.45 and as low as 7.14, with a median of 7.88.

Investors should also recognize that ACI has a P/B ratio of 5.37. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ACI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 13.04. Over the past year, ACI's P/B has been as high as 6.46 and as low as 4.17, with a median of 4.94.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Albertsons Companies, Inc. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ACI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

