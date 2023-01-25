Is Albertsons Companies (ACI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of 198 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACI's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ACI has returned about 2.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 3.5% on average. As we can see, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Helen of Troy (HELE). The stock is up 0.1% year-to-date.

For Helen of Troy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Albertsons Companies, Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 22.5% so far this year, so ACI is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Helen of Troy belongs to the Cosmetics industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved -32.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Albertsons Companies, Inc. and Helen of Troy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.