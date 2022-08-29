Is Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Albemarle Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Albemarle had debt of US$3.38b, up from US$1.99b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$930.6m, its net debt is less, at about US$2.45b. NYSE:ALB Debt to Equity History August 29th 2022

A Look At Albemarle's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Albemarle had liabilities of US$1.78b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.44b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$930.6m and US$1.09b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$4.20b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Albemarle has a humongous market capitalization of US$33.8b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Albemarle's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.8 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 49.7 times, makes us even more comfortable. Notably, Albemarle's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 108% on last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Albemarle's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Albemarle saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

Based on what we've seen Albemarle is not finding it easy, given its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. In particular, we are dazzled with its interest cover. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Albemarle is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Albemarle .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

