Is Albemarle (ALB) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Albemarle (ALB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Albemarle is one of 244 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Albemarle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB's full-year earnings has moved 56.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ALB has moved about 21.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 10.4%. This means that Albemarle is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Globe Specialty Metals (GSM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.3%.

Over the past three months, Globe Specialty Metals' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Albemarle belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #223 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13% so far this year, meaning that ALB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Globe Specialty Metals belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. This 50-stock industry is currently ranked #142. The industry has moved -7.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Albemarle and Globe Specialty Metals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.