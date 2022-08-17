Is Albany International (AIN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Albany International (AIN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Albany International is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Albany International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIN's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AIN has returned 8.5% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 11.8%. This means that Albany International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.1%.

The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies' current year EPS has increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Albany International belongs to the Textile - Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.2% this year, meaning that AIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Applied Industrial Technologies, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #141. The industry has moved -11.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Albany International and Applied Industrial Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





