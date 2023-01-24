Is Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Alaunos (TCRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Alaunos is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1178 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alaunos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCRT's full-year earnings has moved 20.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TCRT has gained about 10.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -16.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Alaunos is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (AUTL). The stock is up 4.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 19.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alaunos is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 219 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 24.2% so far this year, so TCRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 558-stock industry is currently ranked #84. The industry has moved -17.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alaunos and Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (AUTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.