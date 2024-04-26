Is Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alaska Air Group (ALK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alaska Air Group is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alaska Air Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALK's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ALK has gained about 14% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 0.4%. As we can see, Alaska Air Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, International Seaways (INSW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20%.

In International Seaways' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alaska Air Group is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.3% this year, meaning that ALK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, International Seaways falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #50. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.9%.

Alaska Air Group and International Seaways could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

