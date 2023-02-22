Is Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Alaska Air Group (ALK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Alaska Air Group is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 136 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alaska Air Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALK's full-year earnings has moved 15.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ALK has returned about 11.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 5.8%. This means that Alaska Air Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Flex LNG (FLNG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6%.

In Flex LNG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Alaska Air Group belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.7% so far this year, so ALK is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Flex LNG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #201. The industry has moved +12.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Alaska Air Group and Flex LNG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

