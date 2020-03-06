Is Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ALRM and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

Alarm.com Holdings is one of 215 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALRM's full-year earnings has moved 4.60% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ALRM has returned about 7.19% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -11.50%. This means that Alarm.com Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, ALRM belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.55% so far this year, so ALRM is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on ALRM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

