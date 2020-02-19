Is Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ALRM and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

Alarm.com Holdings is one of 214 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALRM's full-year earnings has moved 0.16% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ALRM has moved about 10.03% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 1.04% on average. As we can see, Alarm.com Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, ALRM belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.42% so far this year, meaning that ALRM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on ALRM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

