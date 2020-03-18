Is Alamos Gold (AGI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Alamos Gold (AGI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Alamos Gold is one of 242 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGI's full-year earnings has moved 10.61% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AGI has returned 1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -32.89% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Alamos Gold is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AGI is a member of the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.67% this year, meaning that AGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to AGI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

