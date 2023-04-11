Is Alamos Gold (AGI) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alamos Gold (AGI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alamos Gold is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 236 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alamos Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGI's full-year earnings has moved 26.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AGI has returned about 29.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 5.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Alamos Gold is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

DRDGOLD (DRD) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 35.7%.

Over the past three months, DRDGOLD's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alamos Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.8% this year, meaning that AGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. DRDGOLD is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Alamos Gold and DRDGOLD as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

