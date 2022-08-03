Is Alamo Group Inc.'s (NYSE:ALG) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Alamo Group's (NYSE:ALG) stock is up by a considerable 7.3% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Alamo Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alamo Group is:

11% = US$81m ÷ US$727m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Alamo Group's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Alamo Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 8.8% seen over the past five years by Alamo Group.

Next, on comparing Alamo Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 8.8% in the same period.

NYSE:ALG Past Earnings Growth August 3rd 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is ALG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ALG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Alamo Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In Alamo Group's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 8.9% (or a retention ratio of 91%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, Alamo Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Alamo Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

