Is Alamo Group (ALG) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Alamo Group (ALG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Alamo Group is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alamo Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALG's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ALG has moved about 30% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 5.9% on average. This shows that Alamo Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

A.O. Smith (AOS) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.7%.

In A.O. Smith's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alamo Group belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2% so far this year, so ALG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, A.O. Smith falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #100. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alamo Group and A.O. Smith as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

