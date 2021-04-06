Is Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Akoustis Technologies Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Akoustis Technologies had US$25.8m of debt, up from US$20.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$47.7m in cash, so it actually has US$21.9m net cash.

A Look At Akoustis Technologies' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:AKTS Debt to Equity History April 6th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Akoustis Technologies had liabilities of US$15.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$15.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$47.7m in cash and US$746.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$17.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Akoustis Technologies could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Akoustis Technologies has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Akoustis Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Akoustis Technologies wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 35%, to US$2.7m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Akoustis Technologies?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Akoustis Technologies had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$36m of cash and made a loss of US$42m. However, it has net cash of US$21.9m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Akoustis Technologies's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 5 warning signs with Akoustis Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

