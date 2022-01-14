Is Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1160 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKRO's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AKRO has returned about 2.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6%. As we can see, Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.6%.

Over the past three months, Butterfly Network, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 538 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.7% so far this year, meaning that AKRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Butterfly Network, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. Currently, this 47-stock industry is ranked #172. The industry has moved -10.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Akero Therapeutics, Inc. and Butterfly Network, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.