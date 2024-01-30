Is Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1074 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKRO's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AKRO has returned 0.9% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.1%. This means that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Perspective Therapeutics (CATX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 67.2%.

For Perspective Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Akero Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 520 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12.5% so far this year, so AKRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Perspective Therapeutics, however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 192-stock industry is ranked #102. The industry has moved +0.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. and Perspective Therapeutics as they could maintain their solid performance.

