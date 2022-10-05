Is Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1193 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKRO's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AKRO has moved about 81.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 20.9% on average. This shows that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). The stock is up 5% year-to-date.

In CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Akero Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 564 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 24.5% so far this year, so AKRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #135. The industry has moved -27.8% so far this year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





