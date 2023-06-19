Is Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Akebia Therapeutics is one of 1142 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Akebia Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKBA's full-year earnings has moved 37.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AKBA has returned 92.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -1.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Akebia Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Haemonetics (HAE). The stock has returned 6.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Haemonetics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Akebia Therapeutics is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 208 individual companies and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

In contrast, Haemonetics falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 99 stocks and is ranked #57. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.9%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Akebia Therapeutics and Haemonetics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.