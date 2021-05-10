Is Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Akamai Technologies Carry?

As you can see below, Akamai Technologies had US$1.92b of debt, at March 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$1.29b in cash, and so its net debt is US$635.8m.

A Look At Akamai Technologies' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:AKAM Debt to Equity History May 10th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Akamai Technologies had liabilities of US$715.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.78b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.29b and US$666.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.54b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Akamai Technologies has a humongous market capitalization of US$18.1b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Akamai Technologies's net debt is only 0.62 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 16.9 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Another good sign is that Akamai Technologies has been able to increase its EBIT by 23% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Akamai Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Akamai Technologies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Happily, Akamai Technologies's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! Overall, we don't think Akamai Technologies is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Akamai Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

