Is Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Akamai Technologies (AKAM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AKAM and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Akamai Technologies is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AKAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKAM's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AKAM has returned 3.39% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 3.92% on average. This shows that Akamai Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AKAM is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.56% so far this year, meaning that AKAM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AKAM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

