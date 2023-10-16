Is AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is one of 318 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRS' full-year earnings has moved 175% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AIRS has gained about 69.1% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 8.6%. This means that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is SPX Technologies (SPXC). The stock has returned 21.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, SPX Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 178 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.8% this year, meaning that AIRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. SPX Technologies is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and SPX Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

