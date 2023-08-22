Is AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 329 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRS' full-year earnings has moved 175% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AIRS has gained about 107.3% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 7.6%. As we can see, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is SPX Technologies (SPXC). The stock has returned 19% year-to-date.

In SPX Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 187 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.8% so far this year, meaning that AIRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. SPX Technologies is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and SPX Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

