Is AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is one of 317 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRS' full-year earnings has moved 108.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AIRS has gained about 102.4% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 22.4%. This means that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 115.8%.

The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 31.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 175 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 51.1% so far this year, so AIRS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and SoFi Technologies, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

