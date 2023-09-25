Is AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 329 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRS' full-year earnings has moved 175% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AIRS has returned about 78.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 9.7% on average. As we can see, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU). The stock is up 45.2% year-to-date.

For Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 187 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.1% so far this year, so AIRS is performing better in this area. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

